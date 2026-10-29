Siakam finished with 26 points (11-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 114-109 loss to Philadelphia.

Siakam led his team in scoring and nearly tied Tyrese Maxey for the game high. It was a solid showing from the 2016 No. 27 overall pick, who recorded his second consecutive double-double. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined for at least a couple of weeks, there will be room for others to step up. However, Siakam is expected to be the team's top producer more often than not until Haliburton is back on the floor.