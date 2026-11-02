Siakam delivered 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 98-90 loss to the Nets.

Siakam contributed across several categories but couldn't provide enough offensive production to prevent Indiana's fourth consecutive defeat. His five assists helped compensate for a relatively modest scoring total, while his 35-minute workload highlights just how important he is in the Pacers rotation. Siakam's established role as a primary offensive option provides a dependable fantasy foundation, and his contributions in other areas boost his upside considerably. He's averaging 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.