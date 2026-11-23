Siakam supplied 25 points (9-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 loss to the Knicks.

Siakam shouldered much of Indiana's scoring responsibility, leading the team in points and field-goal attempts while converting three shots from beyond the arc. His two steals also helped offset a relatively quiet playmaking performance. The veteran remains a central offensive option for the Pacers, but Sunday's one-assist outing limited his contributions beyond scoring and rebounding. His playmaking numbers are regressing a bit, but that shouldn't be a concern as long as Siakam remains a go-to option in scoring. He's averaging 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game over his last five outings.