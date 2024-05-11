Siakam logged 26 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Friday's 111-106 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Siakam was remarkably efficient during Friday's win, and even though Tyrese Haliburton grabbed most of the headlines with his 35-point effort, Siakam's impact on offense can't be overlooked. The star big man could be in line for another solid showing in Game 4 of the series Sunday, as the Knicks are extremely depleted in the frontcourt while missing key defensive contributors such as Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and OG Anunoby (hamstring).