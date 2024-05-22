Siakam contributed 24 points (12-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 133-128 overtime loss to Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

This was one of the best games of the postseason for Siakam, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four straight outings. He's had quite an impact in these playoffs, posting averages of 21.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists.