Siakam posted 19 points (8-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to Boston in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Siakam did what he could to avoid the elimination and the sweep, but the Pacers didn't have a realistic chance to complete the comeback without Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) leading the offense. Despite the woes the team had in the series, Siakam was productive, scoring at least 20 points in all but one of the four games and posting two double-doubles in that span.