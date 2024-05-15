Siakam notched 22 points (7-for-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Tuesday's 121-91 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Siakam was the only Pacer to score 20-plus points in Game 5 on Tuesday, and he was the second-leading scorer for the game behind Jalen Brunson. Siakam managed to reach 20-plus points for the second time in three games, and he got some of those from the charity stripe after not attempting a single free throw in Game 4. Siakam is averaging 19.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.