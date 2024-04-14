Siakam finished with 28 points (13-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 157-115 victory over the Hawks.
Siakam provided a nice lift to Indiana offensively in a high-scoring regular-season finale win, ending two points shy of the 30-point mark to go along with a half-dozen rebounds. Siakam concluded the regular season by posting 14 games with 28 or more points, adding at least six boards in eight of those outings.
