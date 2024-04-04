Siakam recorded 26 points (12-27 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the Nets.
Despite leading Indiana in points and rebounds during Wednesday's loss, Siakam was one board shy of logging his 15th double-double of 2023-24. The star forward is struggling from the charity stripe as of late, converting just 67.2 percent of his 5.8 free-throw attempts per contest over his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Team-high 22 points in win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Held in check against Chicago•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Propels offense to victory•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Leading scorer in win Monday•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Leads team with 36 points•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Posts strong double-double Friday•