Siakam recorded 26 points (12-27 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the Nets.

Despite leading Indiana in points and rebounds during Wednesday's loss, Siakam was one board shy of logging his 15th double-double of 2023-24. The star forward is struggling from the charity stripe as of late, converting just 67.2 percent of his 5.8 free-throw attempts per contest over his last 10 appearances.