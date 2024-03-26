Siakam recorded 31 points (12-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Monday's 133-116 victory over the Clippers.

Siakam didn't do much in terms of peripheral stats, but he made a big impact as a scorer, leading all players in the contest with 31 points. It was his second straight performance of 30-plus points after previously failing to reach that mark in 25 straight games. Siakam has reached at least 25 points in four straight contests, marking the first time he has accomplished a streak of that length this season.