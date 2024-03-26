Siakam closed with 31 points (12-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Monday's 133-116 win over the Clippers.

Siakam's yin-yang offense with Tyrese Haliburton was on display Monday, as the latter compiled 18 of his 21 points from beyond the arc, while Siakam punished the Clippers with his mid-range jumper and slashes to the basket. Siakam also had moments of easily backing down Paul George, symbolizing how tough and multi-dimensional guarding him can be on a nightly basis.