Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Hands out eight dimes in 19 minutes

McConnell tallied four points (2-3 FG), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 win over the Timberwolves.

McConnell continues to be a very solid source of assists, plus he's maintaining solid shooting percentages. The looming return of Victor Oladipo (knee), who is set to make his season debut on Jan. 29, may very well affect McConnell, among others. Still, McConnell has been a spark plug off the bench and could continue to operate in a pretty similar role for the remainder of the campaign.