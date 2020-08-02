McConnell registered 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 127-121 win over the 76ers.

McConnell didn't log many minutes, but he needed limited time to make a positive impact on the offensive side of the ball -- he registered the team's second-highest assist total, only behind Aaron Holiday. McConnell might not deliver 10-point or eight-assist performances often, but he provides decent value as a solid bench player for the Pacers.