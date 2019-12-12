Pacers' T.J. Warren: Hits two threes Wednesday

Warren posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 victory over the Celtics.

Warren hit at least two three-pointers for the ninth time this season Thursday, and he's averaging 22.2 points when doing so. He's been on a roll, scoring in double-digits across each of the past 10 games, dating back to Nov. 25. His supplementary stats can be few and far between, but fantasy owners can trust Warren to put the ball in the basket.