Warren will need surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot and will be out indefinitely, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Warren was ruled out for Thursday's contest due to left foot soreness, but the issue is apparently more severe than first anticipated. A timetable for his return hasn't yet been established. Aaron Holiday started in Thursday's game, but Justin Holiday, Edmond Sumner and Doug McDermott could see increased playing time in Warren's absence.