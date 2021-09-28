Warren (foot) is expected to be re-evaluated in three weeks, Akeem Glaspie of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Warren is still being considered out indefinitely by the team, but the Pacers are optimistic a return could happen shortly after the regular season begins. "Hopefully it'll be weeks and not months, that's the hope," said head coach Rick Carlisle. "It's important for him to keep a very upbeat view of things. The healing process with people is always better and more aggressive when you have a great attitude about it and he has." Glaspie notes that Warren's injury is in a difficult spot, which is the cause for the slow recovery process. The team will send him for additional imaging in three weeks to take a look at how his foot is progressing.