Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in win
Young totaled 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks over 32 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Pistons on Monday.
Young recorded his first double-double in seven games, and his extra work on the glass was likely the result of Myles Turner (hip) being limited by his injury. Young figures to see plenty of playing time and opportunities on the court regardless of Turner's health, as the veteran is averaging 30.3 minutes per game this season.
