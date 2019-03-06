Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles Tuesday

Young notched 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 105-96 win over the Bulls.

Young has done nothing but stepped up when he needs to, as he has been a staple of scoring for the offense without Victor Oladipo in there. On top of that, he hustles like no other, collecting another four offensive rebounds Tuesday and playing a team-high in minutes.