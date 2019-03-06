Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles Tuesday
Young notched 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 105-96 win over the Bulls.
Young has done nothing but stepped up when he needs to, as he has been a staple of scoring for the offense without Victor Oladipo in there. On top of that, he hustles like no other, collecting another four offensive rebounds Tuesday and playing a team-high in minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Efficient effort in win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Scores 22 points in Saturday's win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Another well-rounded line in win•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Posts decent all-around outing•
-
Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Double-doubles in blowout win•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...