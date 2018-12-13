Pacers' Thaddeus Young: Leads team to win Wednesday
Young contributed 25 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals, four assists and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 win over the Bucks.
Young surpassed his season-high scoring Wednesday night while also getting it done on the defensive end, tying his steals season-high. His two-way talent is what makes him a factor and allows him to see plenty of minutes, and games like Wednesday's serve as a reminder to that statement.
