McCaw didn't play during Wednesday's 112-97 win over Raptors 905 due to a non-COVID illness.

McCaw is averaging 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.3 minutes, but it appears he's under the weather and may miss a few games. It's currently unclear when he'll be able to suit up again.