McCaw tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 111-108 win over Long Island.

McCaw was efficient from the field en route to his third double-digit scoring outing over his past four games. Across 17 G League appearances, the defensive-minded wing is averaging 9.2 points while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from deep.