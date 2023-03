McCaw (personal) totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and six blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 148-116 win over Texas.

McCaw made his first appearance since March 3 after stepping away from the team to deal with a personal issue. He continues to garner a modest offensive role, but he did post a season-high six steals during the blowout win.