McCaw managed 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

McCaw scored in double figures for the first time since Feb. 4 and for just the third time since Dec. 30. The veteran wing continues to play around 20 minutes per game, but he remains a sporadic scorer and hasn't provided much production in other categories either.