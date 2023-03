McCaw finished with 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and four steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 loss to Fort Wayne.

McCaw scored in double figures for the first time since Feb. 25 and recorded four steals during the regular-season finale. He figures to be a steady member of the Blue Coats' rotation during the G League playoffs, but the majority of his production will presumably come on defense.