McCaw didn't attempt a shot but grabbed three rebounds in 15 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 win over Rio Grande.

McCaw rarely stuffed the stat sheet but always provided solid minutes when called upon this season. Across 48 G League appearances, the 27-year-old averaged 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 23.8 minutes per game.