McCaw produced 10 points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 win over Maine.

McCaw finished in double figures for the first time since Dec. 30, when he scored 14 points against Long Island. Across 23 appearances, he's averaging 8.3 points while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.