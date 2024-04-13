Ingram (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Ingram has yet to return to the court since suffering a nagging knee injury in late March, but he was always considered an option to play in the final game of the regular season. His presence would provide a huge boost for the Pelicans on both ends of the court, but it's unclear how much of a workload he'd be able to handle -- if he's available at all.