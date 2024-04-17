Ingram chipped in 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 110-106 Play-In Game loss to the Lakers.

Ingram was noticeably absent during the fourth quarter, an indication that he is still bothered by a knee injury that cost him the final three weeks of the regular season. New Orleans will now have to win Friday's game against the winner of the Sacramento and Golden State matchup, should they hope to advance to the postseason. While it is likely Ingram will get the starting nod, there is a chance he remains limited based on what we saw Tuesday.