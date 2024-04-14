Ingram (knee) closed with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and five rebounds over 23 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 loss to the Lakers.

Playing for the first time since March 21 in his return from a left knee bone contusion, Ingram took back his spot in the starting five from Trey Murphy but unsurprisingly had his minutes managed. Though he shot efficiently from the field in his return, Ingram was a team-worst minus-28 during his time on the court and handled a meager 20.3 percent usage rate, narrowly eking out Herbert Jones (20 percent) for the lowest among the Pelicans' five starters. The Pelicans were likely just happy to have one of their top players back in the fold before the end of the regular season, and assuming Ingram avoided any setbacks in his return, he should be ready to take on a bigger workload in the rematch with the Lakers on Tuesday in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.