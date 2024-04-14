Ingram (knee) is available to play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lakers, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Ingram has been sidelined with a bruised left knee since March 22 and missed 12 games as a result. The star forward is expected to have a slight minute restriction, but not a heavy one, according to Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune.
