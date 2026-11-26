Ingram registered 18 points (6-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 115-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Ingram struggled with his shooting touch again, but that's to be expected after missing the first 15 regular-season outings. In his two games since returning from a partially torn Achilles, Ingram is averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 26.5 minutes while shooting 32.4 percent (12-37 FG) from the field and 16.7 percent (2-12 3Pt) from behind the arc.