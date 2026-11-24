Ingram provided 16 points (6-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 116-104 loss to Houston.

Ingram made his season debut and first appearance for the Clippers after undergoing surgery on his heel and partially torn Achilles tendon. While the former All-Star struggled from the field, his 18 shot attempts were encouraging given he hadn't played since May, and that paints a clear picture of the role he'll have as he gets back into game shape. Ingram should eventually establish himself as one of the Clippers' primary offensive weapons alongside Darius Garland, though fantasy managers should exercise some patience regarding his workload and efficiency as he works his way back into game shape.