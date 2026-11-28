Ingram recorded 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 105-104 loss to New Orleans.

Ingram is still finding his rhythm three games into his return from offseason heel surgery, and his shot hasn't come around yet. He has barely connected from three since returning, but he's made his presence felt defensively. The Clippers acquired the forward from Toronto in the Kawhi Leonard trade, and they'll need his offense to climb out of the Western Conference cellar.