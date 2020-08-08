Favors totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 118-107 win over Washington.
Favors put up double-digit points for just the second time in five games since the NBA started again. The 29-year-old's scoring is at a nine-year low at just nine points per game, but he has made up some of the difference with a career-high 9.8 rebounds per contest.
