Pelicans' Derrick Favors: Remains away from team

Coach Alvin Gentry said Favors (personal) is still away from the team, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Favors hasn't played since Nov. 17 due to a back injury and the passing of his mother. Seeing as he's still not with the Pelicans, the big man seems unlikely to return for Thursday's game against the Suns. Assuming he remains out, Jaxson Hayes should pick up another start in his absence.