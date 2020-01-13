Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Starting vs. Detroit
Okafor is starting Monday against the Pistons.
Okafor will draw his first start since Dec. 11 against Milwaukee. He'll take the place of Derrick Favors, who's out with a hamstring injury.
