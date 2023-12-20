Valanciunas is questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness.
Several players on the Pelicans are dealing with non-COVID illnesses ahead of Thursday's matchup, and Valanciunas' status for the game is in question. He's been on a tear recently with double-doubles in each of his last five appearances, but Cody Zeller (ankle) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl could see an uptick in playing time if Valanciunas is forced to miss his first game of the season.
