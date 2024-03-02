Valanciunas recorded 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 26 minutes during Friday's 129-102 win over the Pacers.

Valanciunas led all Pelicans players in rebounds while ending as one of three players with 15 or more points and coming up one board shy of a double-double over just 25 minutes in a blowout victory. Valanciunas bounced back after struggling his last two outings, reaching double figures in scoring for the first time in three games.