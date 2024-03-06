Valanciunas totaled 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 139-98 win over the Raptors.

Valanciunas notched his 32nd double-double of the season Tuesday and led the Pelicans in rebounding. His playing time has typically hovered in the mid-20's this season, but he tends to be efficient with the few touches he does receive on the offensive side of the ball. Valanciunas is averaging 13.4 points on 56.8 percent shooting, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over 25.1 minutes per game this season.