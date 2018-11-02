Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable for Saturday
Randle (foot) is probable for Saturday's game at San Antonio.
Randle was able to play through the injury Thursday and scored a whopping 29 points, so all indications suggest that it is just a precautionary action. Unless the Pelicans think Randle will need some time to fully recover, it's likely that the former Kentucky standout will play.
More News
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Team-high scoring total despite foot issue•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Available off bench•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Scores 11 off bench•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Julius Randle: Steps up despite foot issues•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...