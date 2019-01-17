Pelicans' Julius Randle: Third straight 20-point outing
Randle tallied 23 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes Wednesday in the Pelicans' 147-140 loss to the Warriors.
While Randle was incredibly efficient from the field en route to his third consecutive 20-plus-point outing, his minutes count might have been the most notable takeaway from his stat line. After falling below the 30-minute mark just once in his previous 14 games, Randle was benched for extensive stretches as coach Alvin Gentry ran the hot-shooting Nikola Mirotic alongside Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. With Mirotic healthy again and in strong form, Randle's playing time and overall numbers will likely take at least a slight dip moving forward.
