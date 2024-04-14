Marshall (shoulder) is available for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lakers, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Marshall was questionable due to a bruised shoulder, but he is feeling good enough to play through it. As a result, the veteran will be available to provide depth at forward if called upon.
