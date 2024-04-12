Marshall (shoulder) is out for Friday's game versus the Warriors.
After logging just four minutes Thursday, Marshall has been ruled out for the second leg of New Orleans' back-to-back Friday due to a left shoulder contusion. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Lakers.
