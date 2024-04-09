Marshall (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Portland, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Marshall's left shoulder contusion will sideline him Tuesday, while New Orleans' bench is at risk of being thin with Dyson Daniels (knee soreness) getting downgraded to questionable. Marshall's next opportunity to take the court comes Thursday versus Sacramento.
