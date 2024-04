Marshall recorded 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during Monday's 97-89 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Marshall turned in an efficient shooting performance, scoring nine of his 16 points from beyond the arc. He had an inconsistent series at best, as he was held to five points in two of his team's four matchups on the way to being swept.