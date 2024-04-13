Marshall (shoulder) is questionable to face the Lakers on Sunday.
Marshall is a fringe rotation player for the Pelicans these days, averaging 14.8 minutes over his last four appearances with 4.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
