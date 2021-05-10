Alexander-Walker made his return from an ankle injury Sunday against the Hornets and finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes.

It was the first action for Alexander-Walker since April 4, ending a streak of 18 consecutive absences due to a high-ankle sprain. The second-year guard didn't have much rust to shake off, as he looked spry in an encouraging all-around return to action. With the Pels playing on a back-to-back Monday in Memphis, keep an eye on Alexander-Walker's status.