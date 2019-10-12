Alexander-Walker compiled 22 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 16 minutes in Friday's 128=127 win over the Jazz.

The first-round pick out of Virginia Tech is undoubtedly going to add an interesting wrinkle into the future of the Pelicans' backcourt, especially if he continues his excellent play off the bench. While Jrue Holiday (quad) is the presumptive starter at the two, Alexander-Walker's presence is going to affect Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart's playing time. Ball especially looked to have the best chance of sealing up the starting job at the point, but Alexander-Walker is adding a bit of intrigue to the story.