Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Won't play Sunday
Alexander-Walker is out for Sunday's game against the Wolves due to a right wrist injury.
The nature and severity of Alexander-Walker's injury are not yet clear, though he was absent from practice Saturday and was spotted with a cast on his wrist, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. The young guard has played a total of 20 minutes in the Pelicans' last 19 games, so his absence is unlikely to affect the team's rotation.
More News
