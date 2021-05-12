site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Steven Adams: Out Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Adams (toe) is out Wednesday against the Mavericks.
Adams will be sidelined for a fourth straight game as he continues to work back from a sprained toe. Willy Hernangomez should continue to start.
